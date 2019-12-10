2 Aquariums In Japan Keep Track Of Penguins' Romantic Drama

Charts done by the aquariums have pictures of the penguins connected by lines. Red represent couples, blue indicate broken relationships. And purple? That means it's complicated.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Tera the Penguin has broken at least six hearts this year. And perhaps Orr (ph), her current partner, is next. That's according to Kyoto Aquarium's 2020 Penguin Relationship Chart. Kyoto, along with the Sumida Aquarium in Japan, have been keeping track of the penguins' romantic drama. The charts have pictures of the penguins connected by lines. Red represents couples. Blue indicates broken relationships. And purple - yeah, that means it's complicated.

Copyright © 2019 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.