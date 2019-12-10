#1950: The Great Cow Magnet Caper This week on The Best of Car Talk, could cow stomach magnets have improved the gas mileage on Tim's Jaguar? Or is that udderly (sorry) ridiculous? Meanwhile, down in Antarctica, summer is coming, but Matt's vehicle is still having trouble when the thermometer dips below a balmy minus 40 degrees. And, Tom and Ray are in the holiday spirit with some creative gift suggestions for men, comforting advice for Adrian who wants to put a wreath on her car but is worried it will spontaneously combust, and a lesson for Scott that it is the stingy man who spends the most. All this and more, this week on The Best of Car Talk.

