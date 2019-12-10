'Switched On Pop': Breaking Down What Makes A Banger

Enlarge this image toggle caption RICH FURY/GETTY IMAGES RICH FURY/GETTY IMAGES

What makes a great pop song? Is it the way it makes you want to dance? Or maybe how it gets stuck in your head?

It's a worthwhile question to ask at the end of 2019, with genre-bending hits like Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy" and Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road."

Pop music is more than just commercial fluff designed for mass consumption. Its influences go back centuries — and its influence on our culture might surprise you: from fashion to law to politics.

To learn more about what criteria makes music pop, we spoke to Charlie Harding and Nate Sloan, the hosts of "Switched on Pop" — a podcast from Vox that deconstructs pop music to explain its success and its place in our culture.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.