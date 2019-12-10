Accessibility links
'Switched On Pop': Breaking Down What Makes A Banger "What we want to do is understand why songs edge up to the top of the charts and get in our ears. What are the qualities that make them so sticky?" music journalist and podcast host Nate Sloan told us.

'Switched On Pop': Breaking Down What Makes A Banger

1A

NPR called pop songstress Billie Eilish the "weird achiever of the year." Her album "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go" recorded the highest number of streams in 2019. RICH FURY/GETTY IMAGES hide caption

NPR called pop songstress Billie Eilish the "weird achiever of the year." Her album "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go" recorded the highest number of streams in 2019.

What makes a great pop song? Is it the way it makes you want to dance? Or maybe how it gets stuck in your head?

It's a worthwhile question to ask at the end of 2019, with genre-bending hits like Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy" and Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road."

Pop music is more than just commercial fluff designed for mass consumption. Its influences go back centuries — and its influence on our culture might surprise you: from fashion to law to politics.

To learn more about what criteria makes music pop, we spoke to Charlie Harding and Nate Sloan, the hosts of "Switched on Pop" — a podcast from Vox that deconstructs pop music to explain its success and its place in our culture.

