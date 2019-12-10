Why 'Friends' Remains So Successful — And So Divisive — Even In 2019

The NBC sitcom Friends has been around for 25 years, and its popularity endures. Netflix says Friends was the second most popular show on its streaming platform based on minutes watched, and the show has also struck a chord with a younger generation.

What is it about Friends that resonates with viewers, and what does it say about us? Sam Sanders spoke to listeners, reporters and a critic to find out what it is that people love — and despise — about the iconic six friends: Chandler, Joey, Monica, Phoebe, Rachel and Ross.

