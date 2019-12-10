Accessibility links
'Friends' Turns 25 The NBC sitcom 'Friends' has been around for 25 years, and its popularity endures. Netflix says 'Friends' was the second most popular show on its streaming platform this year, based on minutes watched, and the show has also struck a chord with a younger generation. What is it about 'Friends' that resonates with viewers, and what does it say about us? Sam Sanders spoke to listeners, reporters and a critic to find out what it is that people love — and despise — about Chandler, Joey, Monica, Phoebe, Rachel and Ross.
Why 'Friends' Remains So Successful — And So Divisive — Even In 2019

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

'Friends' turned 25 this year. The cast of the show, from left, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox Arquette, Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc pose after the show won outstanding comedy series at the 54th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, in Los Angeles on Sept. 22, 2002. REED SAXON/AP hide caption

'Friends' turned 25 this year. The cast of the show, from left, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox Arquette, Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc pose after the show won outstanding comedy series at the 54th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, in Los Angeles on Sept. 22, 2002.

The NBC sitcom Friends has been around for 25 years, and its popularity endures. Netflix says Friends was the second most popular show on its streaming platform based on minutes watched, and the show has also struck a chord with a younger generation.

What is it about Friends that resonates with viewers, and what does it say about us? Sam Sanders spoke to listeners, reporters and a critic to find out what it is that people love — and despise — about the iconic six friends: Chandler, Joey, Monica, Phoebe, Rachel and Ross.

Special thanks to AT&T for hosting It's Been a Minute at "THE ONE IN SANTA MONICA," a pop-up celebrating the 25th anniversary of Friends.