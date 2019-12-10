At Least 1 Police Officer Dead After Jersey City Standoff

Updated at 5 p.m. ET

Multiple people, including one police officer, were killed during a deadly standoff on Tuesday in Jersey City, N.J., after after more than one shooter opened fire inside a local supermarket.

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office confirmed that one officer was killed in the confrontation with shooters while two other officers and a civilian also sustained gunshot wounds but are in stable condition.

"We can confirm there's multiple deceased inside the building," Mayor Steven Fulop said at a news conference Tuesday, though he added that "we don't know yet" how many people were killed or whether they were considered civilians or suspects.

It also remains unclear whether the shooters are at large. Jersey City police say that, as yet, there is no indication of links to terrorism.

"Today is a horrific day," the New Jersey State Policemen's Benevolent Association tweeted Tuesday. "Officers have come under attack and we have several wounded. Our hearts are heavy and the violence is not over. We need prayers."

Authorities have not yet publicly confirmed how the shootout began and unfolded. The New York Police Department has sent special operations officers to support local law enforcement just across the Hudson River.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said that he had been briefed on the situation.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the men and women of the Jersey City Police Department, especially with the officers shot during this standoff, and with the residents and schoolchildren currently under lockdown," he said in a statement.

"I have every confidence in our law enforcement professionals to ensure the safety of the community and resolve this situation. Today reminds us of their bravery and the sacrifices they, and their families, make for our communities."

