Democrats Move Closer To Giving Trump A Big Legislative Victory On Trade Democrats and organized labor have signaled their support for an updated version of the North American Free Trade Agreement. It's a rare, bipartisan accomplishment at a time of deep division.

Democrats Move Closer To Giving Trump A Big Legislative Victory On Trade Business Democrats Move Closer To Giving Trump A Big Legislative Victory On Trade Democrats Move Closer To Giving Trump A Big Legislative Victory On Trade Audio will be available later today. Democrats and organized labor have signaled their support for an updated version of the North American Free Trade Agreement. It's a rare, bipartisan accomplishment at a time of deep division. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor