Librarian Nancy Pearl Shares 4 Fantastic Books For The End Of 2019

This is a story of a British suffragette named Mattie Simpkin. And it's about how she is going to choose to live her life after Parliament finally gave women the right to vote. Mattie is one of those women who speaks her mind and she's a character that you will never, ever forget. The book opens in 1928 and then goes back and forth in time. What she decides to do with the rise of fascism is to take a group of girls and teach them how to be strong in mind and body. The title Old Baggage has two meanings — as the best titles always do. One is that a boy who is angry at her yells at her and calls her an "old baggage," which is a British-ism — like, you old lady. And then the other meaning of old baggage is the things we carry around from our own past and how they weigh us down. Mattie is portrayed as being one of the early suffragettes — they were beaten, they were imprisoned, they were force-fed.