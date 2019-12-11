City In India Uses Dummies To Solve Traffic Officer Shortage

Bangalore has 8 million cars and not enough traffic cops. To fill the gap, the city has been setting up traffic mannequins. It's hoped they will bluff drivers into following the rules of the road.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Bangalore, India, has too much of one thing and not enough of another. The giant city famous for its tech industry has 8 million cars and a shortage of traffic cops. To fill the gap, the city has been setting up traffic mannequins, wearing real uniforms and standing at intersections. It's hoped they will bluff drivers into following the rules. Just a warning, though - do not try stopping to ask them for directions.

Copyright © 2019 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.