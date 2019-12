U.K. Farmers Join Protest Group To Show Commitment To Climate Causes More farmers in Britain are joining a climate change activist group. U.K. farmer Dagan James tells NPR's Rachel Martin that farmers are increasingly feeling the effects of global warming.

