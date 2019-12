DOJ Watchdog Will Defend His FBI-Russia Probe Findings Justice Department watchdog Michael Horowitz shot down Republican conspiracy theories and criticized the FBI's handling of surveillance warrants. He is on Capital Hill Wednesday to defend his work.

DOJ Watchdog Will Defend His FBI-Russia Probe Findings DOJ Watchdog Will Defend His FBI-Russia Probe Findings DOJ Watchdog Will Defend His FBI-Russia Probe Findings Audio will be available later today. Justice Department watchdog Michael Horowitz shot down Republican conspiracy theories and criticized the FBI's handling of surveillance warrants. He is on Capital Hill Wednesday to defend his work. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor