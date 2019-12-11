Why Bird Lovers In Las Vegas Are Confused And A Tad Worried

Someone is putting tiny cowboy hats on pigeons in Las Vegas. The Wrangler National Finals Rodeo is in town but denies it had anything to do with the stunt.

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Someone is putting tiny cowboy hats on pigeons in Las Vegas. Bird lovers are confused and a little worried. The Wrangler National Finals Rodeo is in town but denies it had anything to do with the stunt. The problem is the pigeons might look cute, but are they comfortable? Ornithologist Charles Walcott told The New York Times, quote, "they look like happy pigeons. It's hard to know, of course, because they will not talk to us."

