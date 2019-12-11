Conan O'Brien On Friendship, Anxiety And Late-Night TV O'Brien recently switched up the format of his late-night show, and has launched the second season of his podcast, 'Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend.' He says the name of his podcast is a joke — sort of. "Sometimes when you're in the public eye, it can get murky as to who's really my friend. Who's going to come visit me in the hospital? Who's going to come over to my house when my dog dies and drink cocoa with me? Who are those people?" He also talks about his unusual career trajectory, and how his comedy has been driven in part by anxiety.



Also, contributor Soraya Nadia McDonald reviews the movie 'Hala' on Apple TV+. It's a coming-of-age film about a Pakistani American teenager in Chicago.