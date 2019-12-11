The Current Playing Field For Sports Journalism

Sports journalism in America has always been about life both on and off the field. From Colin Kaepernick of the NFL refusing to stand for the national anthem to Enes Kanter of the NBA speaking out against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan or even to Howard Cossell's infamous interview with boxing legend Muhammad Ali — sports has never been just about the game.

But covering sports has been a tightrope walk: play-by-play on one side, and hard-hitting investigations and commentary on the other. Two institutions of sports journalism have fallen on hard times while trying to walk that rope: Sports Illustrated and Deadspin.

Sports Illustrated's owners recently cut half the staff, citing financial concerns.

Deadspin employees recently walked off the job en masse, after their corporate owner told them to quote "stick to sports."

What's causing the recent fall in favor for some sports journalism outlets? And should sports journalists "stick to sports" or bring in politics, business, culture and more?

To answer these questions, we spoke to Laura Wagner, a senior staff writer for Vice and a former staff writer for Deadspin; Karen Given, the executive producer of WBUR's sports program "Only a Game," and John Affleck, the Knight Chair of Sports Journalism and Society and a professor at Penn State University's Bellisario College of Communications. He's also a former reporter and editor for The Associated Press.

