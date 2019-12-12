Deli Owner Responds To Letters To Santa

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Gino's Deli Stop-N-Buy in San Antonio is a plain old deli most of the time. But last year, owner Aleem Chaudhry put up a decorative Christmas mailbox. The thing is, kids didn't understand the decorative part. They put present requests and questions for Santa inside. So Chaudhry wrote back, and now it's a tradition. One curious little girl asked Santa, are you really coming down the chimney? Why don't you use the front door?

