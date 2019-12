Victims Of Jersey City Shootings Remembered Services have begun for victims of the shootings at a Jersey City kosher grocery. They were members of a tightly knit Orthodox Jewish community that had recently put down roots in Jersey City.

Services have begun for victims of the shootings at a Jersey City kosher grocery. They were members of a tightly knit Orthodox Jewish community that had recently put down roots in Jersey City.