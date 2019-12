Israel Headed For 3rd Election In A Year Israel's political limbo continues as the country calls for new elections in March. It will be an unprecedented third vote in less than a year.

Israel Headed For 3rd Election In A Year Middle East Israel Headed For 3rd Election In A Year Israel Headed For 3rd Election In A Year Audio will be available later today. Israel's political limbo continues as the country calls for new elections in March. It will be an unprecedented third vote in less than a year. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor