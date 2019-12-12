Medicare For All, Explained 'New York Times' investigative reporter Sarah Kliff talks about the costs and challenges of switching to a universal healthcare system — and what it might mean to eliminate private insurance entirely. "There's this whole infrastructure of healthcare that other countries didn't have to confront when they built their universal systems in the 1940s and '50s," Kliff says.



Also, film critic Justin Chang reviews 'Uncut Gems,' starring Adam Sandler.