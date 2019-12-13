Raj Panjabi: How Can We Bring Healthcare To The Most Remote Places In The World?

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Accessing Better Health.

About Raj Panjabi's TED Talk

More than one billion people live in areas with no access to health workers. Physician Raj Panjabi started his group Last Mile Health to help bring care to the hardest to reach places.

About Raj Panjabi

Raj Panjabi is the CEO and co-founder of Last Mile Health. Founded by survivors of Liberia's civil war, Last Mile Health's mission is to save lives in the world's most remote communities.

Panjabi also serves as a physician in the Division of Global Health Equity at Harvard Medical School, Brigham and Women's Hospital. He's been listed on TIME's "100 Most Influential People in the World" in 2016 and is also the recipient of the 2017 $1 Million Dollar TED Prize.

Panjabi graduated with bachelor and medical degrees from the University of North Carolina School at Chapel Hill and received a Masters of Public Health from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.