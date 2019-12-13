Mary Bassett: How Does Racism Affect Your Health?

About Mary Bassett's TED Talk

How does race affect the medical attention you receive, your baby's chances of living, and your life expectancy? Mary Bassett says structural racism can impact every aspect of health.

About Mary Bassett

Mary T. Bassett is the Director of the FXB Center for Health and Human Rights at Harvard University, as well as the FXB Professor of the Practice of Health and Human Rights at the Harvard School of Public Health.

Prior to her directorship at the FXB Center, Dr. Bassett served for four years as commissioner of Health for New York City. Previously, she was the Program Director for the African Health Initiative and the Child Well-being Program at the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation.

She received her B.A. in History and Science from Harvard University and her M.D. from Columbia University. She has a master's degree in Public Health from the University of Washington, where she was a Robert Wood Johnson Clinical Scholar. Dr. Bassett began her career on the medical faculty at the University of Zimbabwe for 17 years.