House Judiciary Committee Approves 2 Articles Of Impeachment Against Trump

Updated at 10:50 a.m. ET

The House Judiciary Committee on Friday approved two articles of impeachment against President Trump, making him the fourth president in American history to face impeachment.

In contrast to Thursday's contentious back-and-forth between the two parties, Friday's session was devoid of rancor, or even any debate. Immediately after calling the session to order, Judiciary Committee chairman, Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., ordered two votes, one for each article. Both were approved on party-line votes, 23-17.

House Democratic leaders are planning to hold the full House vote on articles of impeachment next Wednesday, Dec. 18, according to two Democratic leadership aides.

In a statement, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said, "This desperate charade of an impeachment inquiry in the House Judiciary Committee has reached its shameful end. The President looks forward to receiving in the Senate the fair treatment and due process which continues to be disgracefully denied to him by the House."

The committee had been expected to approve the articles Thursday evening, but shortly after 11 p.m. ET, Nadler punted the vote to the next morning.

"It is now very late at night," he said, adjourning the hearing. "I want the members on both sides of the aisle to think about what has happened over these last two days and to search their consciences before we cast our final votes."

Nadler's decision led to vocal objection from Republicans on the committee, including ranking member Doug Collins, R-Ga.

"You've just blown up schedules for everyone," Collins said. "This is the kangaroo court that we're talking about."

Throughout the day on Thursday, and for several hours on Wednesday, committee members delivered partisan talking points in support of or opposition to Trump's impeachment. Republicans offered several amendments that were rejected.

If the full House votes to impeach the president, the Senate would then begin a trial to determine whether to remove Trump from office or, much more likely in the Republican-led chamber, acquit him.