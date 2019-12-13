A Contraband Christmas Tree

Officials at Lithuania's Vilnius airport confiscated banned items from passengers. But instead of throwing them out, the airport decided to put them to use for the holiday.

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Lighters and corkscrews and bent-bladed scissors, these are airport security's least favorite things. Officials at Lithuania's Vilnius Airport confiscated banned items from passengers. But instead of throwing them out, the airport decided to put them to use for the holiday. Workers assembled a contraband Christmas tree topped with a star made of blades, a monument to both the season and air travel safety regulations.

Copyright © 2019 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.