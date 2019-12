The Legal Battle Over Homeless Camping Western cities dealing with an explosion of homelessness are urging the Supreme Court to overturn a lower court ruling that sharply limits camping bans in parks and other public places.

The Legal Battle Over Homeless Camping Western cities dealing with an explosion of homelessness are urging the Supreme Court to overturn a lower court ruling that sharply limits camping bans in parks and other public places.