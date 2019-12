Millions Of Students Are Vaping More than 6 million middle school and high school students used tobacco products this year, according to a new federal report. Most are now using these addictive products by vaping.

Millions Of Students Are Vaping Health Millions Of Students Are Vaping More than 6 million middle school and high school students used tobacco products this year, according to a new federal report. Most are now using these addictive products by vaping. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor