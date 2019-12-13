Best Of: What happens To Stuff You Donate? / 'Maisel' Actor Alex Borstein "Your average thrift store in the United States only sells about one third of the stuff that ends up on its shelves," Adam Minter says. "The rest of the stuff ends up somewhere else." His book, 'Secondhand,' follows the things that don't sell — from cheap and soiled clothes to old gym equipment.



Film critic Justin Chang reviews 'Uncut Gems.'



Alex Borstein's won back-to-back Emmys for playing a tough, street-wise talent manager on the Amazon series, 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.' She says the character reminds her of her mother and grandmother.