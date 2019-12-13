The News Roundup for December 13, 2019

After weeks of public and private deliberation, the articles of impeachment are here. House Democrats submitted two articles: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Nowhere in the nine-page draft does the name "Robert Mueller" appear.

But impeachment was not the only thing happening in America this week — believe it or not, it wasn't even the only thing happening on Capitol Hill.

Congress reached a compromise, federal workers scored a win and the military officially got a sixth branch with an interstellar reach.

Meanwhile, Saudi's Ambassador to the U.S. traveled to Pensacola to personally extend condolences for last week's tragedy at the Naval Air Base. At the same time, the president came under renewed pressure about his close relationship with the Saudi royal family.

A new report about the Arctic raises more concerns about how far and how fast the climate is changing.

And Boris Johnson has been to see the Queen: his election gamble paid off, crushing the opposition with his promise to "Get Brexit Done."

For the domestic hour, we spoke with Darlene Superville, a White House reporter with The Associate Press; Toluse Olorumnipa, a White House reporter for The Washington Post; and Alexis Simendinger, a national political correspondent with The Hill.

For the international hour, we spoke with Nadia Bilbassy, from Al Arabiya's Washington Bureau; Demetri Sevastopulo, a Washington bureau chief for The Financial Times; and Robert Moore, a Washington correspondent for ITV News.

