Tate's Bake Shop: Kathleen King

Kathleen King was 11 years old when she started baking cookies to sell at her family's farm stand on Long Island. After college, she opened a small bake shop, and eventually started selling her cookies to gourmet grocery stores in Manhattan.

But after twenty years of running a small business, she wanted more time for herself. She brought in two partners to grow sales, but the partnership was a disaster – and after bitter lawsuits, Kathleen was forced to start over from scratch.

18 years later, Tate's Bake Shop – the second cookie brand that she built out of the crumbs of the first – sold for $500 million.

