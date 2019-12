Trump Announces A 'Phase One' Trade Deal With China President Trump announced a "Phase One" trade deal with China Friday. It avoids a costly new round of tariffs this weekend. What China has agreed to do in return is less certain.

Trump Announces A 'Phase One' Trade Deal With China Business Trump Announces A 'Phase One' Trade Deal With China Trump Announces A 'Phase One' Trade Deal With China Audio will be available later today. President Trump announced a "Phase One" trade deal with China Friday. It avoids a costly new round of tariffs this weekend. What China has agreed to do in return is less certain. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor