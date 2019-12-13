Episode 958: When Reagan Broke the Unions

On August 3, 1981, air traffic controllers all over the United States went on strike, threatening to shut down the skies and paralyze the country. But then President Reagan fired them.

This is the story of the most important strike in recent U.S. history, a strike that changed the trajectory of American labor.

