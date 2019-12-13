Episode 959: Things We Learned in 2019

Every year, Tom Whitwell writes up an amazing list of things he's learned. (This year's is called, "52 Things I Learned in 2019.")

Stuff like:

Number 1. Each year humanity produces 1,000 times more transistors than grains of rice and wheat combined.

Number 34. 28% of people like the smell of (their own) urine after eating asparagus.

Number 5. Baijiu is the world's most popular spirit with 10 billion liters sold every year, almost entirely in China.

On today's show, we dig into our favorite items on the list.

