Episode 216: How Four Drinking Buddies Saved Brazil

Enlarge this image toggle caption AFP/AFP/Getty Images AFP/AFP/Getty Images

Note: This episode originally ran in 2010.

In the 1990s in Brazil inflation was so high that grocery stores were raising their prices every day. Shoppers would run ahead of the worker changing the price tags, to try and buy the food before the price increased.

After a number of leaders failed to stop inflation, the government brought in a group of unlikely heroes: Four former drinking buddies from Brazil who had been discussing how to fix the problem for years. Their solution: Create a currency that doesn't exist.

