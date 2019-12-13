Episode 961: The Rest Of The Story, 2019

The artist Paul Gardner once said, "A painting is never finished. It simply stops in interesting places." Which is exactly what we tell ourselves here at Planet Money, as we try and put out two shows a week.

We travel the globe looking for compelling stories about economics, and the most fascinating characters we can find. And then we beg for time to tell the story. We would spend years working on each one. But there are deadlines and shows to put out.

Often, even as we end our stories and publish them, we feel like they're not finished yet. They just stopped in interesting places.

Today on our yearly update show, we go back to those interesting places to tell you what happened after we turned off our microphones. We check in on the Universal Postal Union, we find out what happened to the plane that got stuck in Iran, we calculate how much Mattress Mack lost betting on baseball, and more.

