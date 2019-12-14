Accessibility links
Fresh Air Weekend: The Afterlife Of Donated Stuff; 'Maisel' Actor Alex Borstein Secondhand author Adam Minter talks about what happens to stuff the thrift store can't sell. Justin Chang reviews Uncut Gems. Borstein plays a street-wise talent agent on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
Fresh Air Weekend is everything you love about Fresh Air — tailored for Saturday and Sunday.
Heard on Fresh Air

Fresh Air

Author Adam Minter estimates that the average U.S. thrift store is able to sell only about one-third of its inventory. In his new book, Secondhand, he finds out what happens to the other two-thirds.

Author Adam Minter estimates that the average U.S. thrift store is able to sell only about one-third of its inventory. In his new book, Secondhand, he finds out what happens to the other two-thirds.

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

'The Best Thing You Can Do Is Not Buy More Stuff,' Says 'Secondhand' Expert: "Your average thrift store in the United States only sells about one-third of the stuff that ends up on its shelves," Adam Minter says. His book explores what happens to the things that don't sell.

Crooked Capitalism Runs Amok In The Wildly Entertaining 'Uncut Gems': A tense and jittery new crime thriller features Adam Sandler as a fast-talking New York City jewelry dealer who becomes embroiled in various desperate schemes to get out of debt.

Alex Borstein On Her Tough-Talking 'Mrs. Maisel' Character: Borstein's won back-to-back Emmys for playing a street-wise talent manager on the Amazon series, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She says the character reminds her of her mother and grandmother.

Fresh Air Weekend is everything you love about Fresh Air — tailored for Saturday and Sunday.