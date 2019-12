Getting The Fox News 'Bombshell' Look Academy Award-winning costume designer Colleen Atwood created the look for the ladies of Fox News in the new movie, Bombshell.

Getting The Fox News 'Bombshell' Look Movies Getting The Fox News 'Bombshell' Look Getting The Fox News 'Bombshell' Look Audio will be available later today. Academy Award-winning costume designer Colleen Atwood created the look for the ladies of Fox News in the new movie, Bombshell. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor