A Break In The U.S.-China Trade War The United States and China say they will sign the first phase of an agreement addressing some of the trade frictions between them.

A Break In The U.S.-China Trade War Economy A Break In The U.S.-China Trade War A Break In The U.S.-China Trade War Audio will be available later today. The United States and China say they will sign the first phase of an agreement addressing some of the trade frictions between them. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor