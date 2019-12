A Taste Of The Holidays, Cowboy-Style We visit a cowboy Christmas ball in South Dakota's Black Hills. Such events are enjoying a revival after fading away in the late 20th century. Attendees enjoy nostalgia for earlier, simpler times.

A Taste Of The Holidays, Cowboy-Style

We visit a cowboy Christmas ball in South Dakota's Black Hills. Such events are enjoying a revival after fading away in the late 20th century. Attendees enjoy nostalgia for earlier, simpler times.