Panel Questions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Right now, panel, it is time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. Faith, over the years, Barbie has transformed from a plastic toy into a successful career woman. We know this. Not to be outdone, Mattel has introduced a new job for Barbie's on-again, off-again boyfriend, Ken. What is his new job?

FAITH SALIE: Oh, he's her stylist, probably.

SAGAL: No.

SALIE: No.

SAGAL: No.

PETER GROSZ: Wait a minute. They're on-again, off-again? I don't - nobody told me...

SALIE: I feel like they're way off.

GROSZ: Because I talk to Ken a lot, and he never mentioned this.

(LAUGHTER)

PAULA POUNDSTONE: Yeah.

SALIE: Does Ken provide a service for Barbie?

SAGAL: He provides a service. He works in the service industry.

SALIE: In the service industry.

SAGAL: Yes.

SALIE: Is it a modern kind of service?

SAGAL: Oh, yes.

SALIE: Oh.

POUNDSTONE: Does she ever have to answer the question?

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Yeah. Technically, I...

POUNDSTONE: If this were me, I would've lost a long time ago.

(LAUGHTER)

SALIE: Is he a CBD purveyor?

SAGAL: No, he isn't.

(LAUGHTER)

SALIE: Can you give me a hint?

POUNDSTONE: Drug dealer. Drug dealer.

SAGAL: You're not far from it. He's exactly the height of the Ventis he's serving up.

SALIE: Oh, he's a barista.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: He is a, quote, "career barista."

SALIE: Does he have tattoos?

SAGAL: Probably. Well...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: He's new to stores - in the toy stores for Christmas. But career barista Ken is actually just a new edition of Mattel's former doll, liberal arts major Ken.

(LAUGHTER)

GROSZ: Ken reading "Ulysses."

SAGAL: You asked about his styling. He comes with faded jeans, an apron, a man bun and...

(LAUGHTER)

POUNDSTONE: No.

SAGAL: Yes - and a spec script he'd love for you to show to your friend who worked on "Everybody Loves Raymond."

(LAUGHTER)

SALIE: He's got a man bun. Have they given him a penis yet?

SAGAL: No...

SALIE: OK.

SAGAL: ...Which is weird because they (laughter) - it's weird - he doesn't have any genitals, and they still found a way to emasculate him.

(APPLAUSE)

POUNDSTONE: I'll tell you something. Maybe if he FaceTimes with Santa, he can get one.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "THE CHRISTMAS SONG")

ANDY WILLIAMS: (Singing) Chestnuts roasting on an open fire, Jack Frost nipping at your nose.

SAGAL: Coming up, the family that fights together fights and fights and fights. It's a sibling rivalry Bluff the Listener game. Call 1-888-WAIT-WAIT to play. We'll be back in a minute with more of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR.

