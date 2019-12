Mourners Remember Man Killed In Jersey City Shooting Mourners gathered in Paterson, N.J., to remember David Miguel Rodriguez. Rodriguez was killed in the attack on the kosher grocery store in Jersey City last week.

Mourners Remember Man Killed In Jersey City Shooting National Mourners Remember Man Killed In Jersey City Shooting Mourners Remember Man Killed In Jersey City Shooting Audio will be available later today. Mourners gathered in Paterson, N.J., to remember David Miguel Rodriguez. Rodriguez was killed in the attack on the kosher grocery store in Jersey City last week. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor