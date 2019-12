A Pilot On The Future Of The Boeing 737 Max NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro speaks to American Airlines pilot Peter Gamble about his experience with a simulator version of the Boeing 737 Max — the grounded airplane involved in fatal crashes.

A Pilot On The Future Of The Boeing 737 Max Business A Pilot On The Future Of The Boeing 737 Max A Pilot On The Future Of The Boeing 737 Max Audio will be available later today. NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro speaks to American Airlines pilot Peter Gamble about his experience with a simulator version of the Boeing 737 Max — the grounded airplane involved in fatal crashes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor