Hair School For Dads Mike Hewitt and Isa Celik talk about Yorkey Dads, a support group for fathers in York, England with a "hair school" that teaches dads how to do kid coiffs.

Hair School For Dads Arts & Life Hair School For Dads Hair School For Dads Audio will be available later today. Mike Hewitt and Isa Celik talk about Yorkey Dads, a support group for fathers in York, England with a "hair school" that teaches dads how to do kid coiffs. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor