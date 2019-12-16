In Australia, Snake Wraps Itself Around A Balcony Christmas Tree

Leanne Chapman of Brisbane came home and noticed her Christmas tree was surrounded by birds which were "going crazy." She found a 10-foot python wrapped around the tree.

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Leanne Chapman of Brisbane, Australia, came home recently and noticed something on her balcony. Her Christmas tree was surrounded by birds who were - her words - going crazy. She went to see what the deal was and found a 10-foot python wrapped around the tree. She and her partner took pictures, and they are every bit as terrifying as you'd expect. That said, the snake in the tree did look kind of festive when the twinkle lights came on.

Copyright © 2019 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.