White House Says Phase 1 Of Trade Deal With China Is A Big Win NPR's Noel King talks with China expert Robert Daly of the Wilson Center about the first phase of a U.S.-China trade deal that the Trump administration says has been completed.

White House Says Phase 1 Of Trade Deal With China Is A Big Win White House Says Phase 1 Of Trade Deal With China Is A Big Win White House Says Phase 1 Of Trade Deal With China Is A Big Win Audio will be available later today. NPR's Noel King talks with China expert Robert Daly of the Wilson Center about the first phase of a U.S.-China trade deal that the Trump administration says has been completed. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor