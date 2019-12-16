Michigan Family Holds On To 141-Year-Old Fruitcake

They are keeping the fruitcake to honor Fidelia Ford, an ancestor who baked it in 1878. The cake doesn't set a record. The Detroit News says the record belongs to a cake found in an Egyptian tomb.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. It's one thing to pass down family recipes as an heirloom; it's another to save what the recipe made. A Michigan family is keeping a 141-year-old fruitcake. Apparently, they do last. It was kept to honor Fidelia Ford, an ancestor who baked it in 1878. Sadly, this cake does not set a record. The Detroit News says that belongs to a cake found in an Egyptian tomb some 4,000 years old.

Copyright © 2019 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.