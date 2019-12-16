Accessibility links
READ: Trump Impeachment Report By House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., completed a rare impeachment report — like ones filed for former Presidents Nixon and Clinton — ahead of a House vote expected this week. It includes Republicans' views.
Special Series

Trump Impeachment Inquiry
NPR logo READ: The House Judiciary Committee's Trump Impeachment Report

READ: The House Judiciary Committee's Trump Impeachment Report

NPR Staff

Enlarge this image

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., speaks to the media on Friday. His committee has released a report on the articles of impeachment against President Trump, ahead of a vote by the full House. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., speaks to the media on Friday. His committee has released a report on the articles of impeachment against President Trump, ahead of a vote by the full House.

Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

The House Judiciary Committee unveiled its report on President Trump's impeachment late Sunday, one that combines the views of majority Democrats and minority Republicans.

Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., said the release of the report summarizing the cases for and against action was "customary" and followed the practices of the committee in the administrations of former Presidents Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton.

Articles of impeachment also were introduced against those two presidents. Nixon resigned before he was impeached by the House; Clinton was impeached and then tried in a Senate trial, in which he was acquitted.

Poll: Opinions Of Impeachment Remain Unchanged; Signs Point To Base Election In 2020

Politics

Poll: Opinions Of Impeachment Remain Unchanged; Signs Point To Base Election In 2020

The House is expected to vote this week to impeach Trump over what Democrats call his abuse of power and obstruction in the Ukraine affair.

The impeachment is, in effect, an indictment — a statement that a sufficient number of lawmakers considered that there was enough evidence of wrongdoing to spark a trial.

The Senate is controlled by Trump's allies, and it is expected to vote to permit him to retain his office.

Read the report here

Special Series

Trump Impeachment Inquiry