Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin On Impeachment Decision NPR Audie Cornish speaks with Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan. A freshman Democrat who flipped a Republican seat, she now contemplates impeachment in a district that voted for President Trump.

Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin On Impeachment Decision Politics Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin On Impeachment Decision Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin On Impeachment Decision Audio will be available later today. NPR Audie Cornish speaks with Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan. A freshman Democrat who flipped a Republican seat, she now contemplates impeachment in a district that voted for President Trump. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor