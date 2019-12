'The Speech' That Made Bernie Sanders A National Figure Bernie Sanders' prominence as a national political figure can be traced to a moment in 2010: his filibuster criticizing a bipartisan tax deal that extended tax cuts for the wealthy.

'The Speech' That Made Bernie Sanders A National Figure Politics 'The Speech' That Made Bernie Sanders A National Figure 'The Speech' That Made Bernie Sanders A National Figure Audio will be available later today. Bernie Sanders' prominence as a national political figure can be traced to a moment in 2010: his filibuster criticizing a bipartisan tax deal that extended tax cuts for the wealthy. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor