British Museum To Display Minoans' Single-Use Clay Cup

The cup thrown aside some 3,500 years ago was created by members of an early European civilization. Archaeologists found so many, that may be single-use items — signs of ancient prosperity.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The British Museum is preserving a disposable cup. It's not one of those clear, plastic wine glasses used at this year's holiday parties. No, it's a clay cup thrown aside some 3,500 years ago. It was made by Minoans, members of an early European civilization. Archaeologists found so many thrown away they appear to be single-use items, signs of ancient prosperity and also signs that human beings have always had to manage waste.

Copyright © 2019 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.