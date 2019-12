Who Is Making Money Off Utility PG&E's Bankruptcy? California's governor rejected utility PG&E's plan to exit bankruptcy. Meanwhile, the power company's financial woes are making some people very rich — namely lawyers and Wall Street investors.

