Ahead Of Government Shutdown Deadline, Congress To Vote On Spending Bill After months of stalled negotiations, congressional leaders reached a deal on a $1.3 trillion spending package that would fund the government through September 2020.

Ahead Of Government Shutdown Deadline, Congress To Vote On Spending Bill Ahead Of Government Shutdown Deadline, Congress To Vote On Spending Bill Ahead Of Government Shutdown Deadline, Congress To Vote On Spending Bill Audio will be available later today. After months of stalled negotiations, congressional leaders reached a deal on a $1.3 trillion spending package that would fund the government through September 2020. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor