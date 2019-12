Netanyahu Rival Launches Challenge To Lead Likud Party Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu next week faces an internal challenge to his leadership of the Likud Party as it draws up its candidate list for elections in March.

Netanyahu Rival Launches Challenge To Lead Likud Party Netanyahu Rival Launches Challenge To Lead Likud Party Netanyahu Rival Launches Challenge To Lead Likud Party Audio will be available later today. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu next week faces an internal challenge to his leadership of the Likud Party as it draws up its candidate list for elections in March. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor