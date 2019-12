Mississippi Man Granted Bail After 6 Murder Trials NPR's David Greene talks to Madeline Baran of American Public Media's podcast "In the Dark" about Curtis Flowers, who after 22 years in custody, and six murder trials, has been allowed to post bail.

Mississippi Man Granted Bail After 6 Murder Trials Law Mississippi Man Granted Bail After 6 Murder Trials Mississippi Man Granted Bail After 6 Murder Trials Audio will be available later today. NPR's David Greene talks to Madeline Baran of American Public Media's podcast "In the Dark" about Curtis Flowers, who after 22 years in custody, and six murder trials, has been allowed to post bail. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor